IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Purchased by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,411 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.22% of IDEX worth $25,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.8% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 16,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on IDEX from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on IDEX in a report on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.83.

Shares of IEX stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.62. 440,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,180. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $185.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $561.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEX news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $541,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $2,333,901. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew K. Silvernail sold 99,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.77, for a total transaction of $16,855,059.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,312,155.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,043 shares of company stock valued at $21,872,661 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

