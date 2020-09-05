IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Cut to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on IDYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.57.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $11.72 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 23.42 and a quick ratio of 23.42.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($2.42). As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Lackner sold 7,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $108,198.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,887 shares in the company, valued at $59,043.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.32 per share, with a total value of $33,712.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 238,523 shares of company stock valued at $3,411,121 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 443.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 193.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

