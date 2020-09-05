Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Ibstock (OTCMKTS:IBJHF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ibstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBJHF opened at $2.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.21. Ibstock has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $2.16.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete products primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products. The company provides facing bricks, walling stones, architectural masonry products, cast stones, facade systems, and retaining walls, as well as lintels, sills, and arches; roof tiles, chimneys soffits, and roofing accessories; and fencings, caps and copings, bollards, balustrades, path edgings, and urban landscaping products.

