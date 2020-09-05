IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Stock Price Down 5.6%

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s stock price dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $128.18 and last traded at $129.81. Approximately 1,300,685 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,545,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.46.

IAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $354.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $92.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.05.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.25 and its 200-day moving average is $195.58.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $726.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, major shareholder Iac/Interactivecorp purchased 2,912,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $51,639,529.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 52,240,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,227,043.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael H. Schwerdtman sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total transaction of $377,679.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,792.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,504,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,193,000 after purchasing an additional 106,478 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,299,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,545 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,181,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,445,000 after acquiring an additional 110,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,126,000 after acquiring an additional 20,990 shares during the period. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 82.0% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 874,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,708,000 after purchasing an additional 393,880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.