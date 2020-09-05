HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Trading Down 5.9%

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)’s stock price fell 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $281.13 and last traded at $287.74. 565,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 720,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $305.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $205.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on HubSpot from $202.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HubSpot from $160.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on HubSpot from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.73 and a beta of 1.64.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.17. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $203.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.43 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $1,829,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,264 shares in the company, valued at $153,085,350.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.39, for a total transaction of $251,867.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,107.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,078 shares of company stock valued at $7,031,779. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Capital World Investors boosted its position in HubSpot by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,286,943 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,408,000 after purchasing an additional 113,805 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in HubSpot by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,258,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,329,000 after buying an additional 3,482 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in HubSpot by 38.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,231,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,001,000 after buying an additional 343,577 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 61.3% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,131,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,760,000 after acquiring an additional 429,921 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 244.1% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 776,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,421,000 after acquiring an additional 550,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

