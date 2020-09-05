Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) VP Lori J. Marco Sells 41,714 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,144,516.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,685.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
HRL stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $52.97.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.
Hormel Foods Company Profile
Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.
