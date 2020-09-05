Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) VP Lori J. Marco Sells 41,714 Shares of Stock

Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $2,144,516.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,685.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HRL stock opened at $51.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of -0.04. Hormel Foods Corp has a 1 year low of $39.01 and a 1 year high of $52.97.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $440,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 313,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after buying an additional 254,749 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after buying an additional 31,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 56,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.88.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.