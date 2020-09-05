Horizon Investments LLC Takes Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 260 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NVR by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,733,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,389,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in NVR by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in NVR by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in NVR by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,900.00, for a total transaction of $7,936,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $3,931.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,043.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4,318.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,939.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,353.65.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $42.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $42.00 by $0.50. NVR had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 33.66%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 219.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3,375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of NVR from $3,550.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,650.00.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

