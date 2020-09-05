Horizon Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 7,648 M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,139,000 after acquiring an additional 584,351 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,955,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,401,000 after acquiring an additional 682,588 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 923,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,990 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 909,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 22.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 870,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,009,000 after acquiring an additional 160,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $148.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.63.

NYSE:MTB opened at $105.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.23.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

