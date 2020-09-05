Horizon Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 1,804 ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,804 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1,095.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 1,380.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 2,250 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.27, for a total transaction of $716,107.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,550 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.29.

ANSS stock opened at $321.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $315.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.56. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.98 and a beta of 1.22. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $354.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.63 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

