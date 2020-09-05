Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 2,338 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SRE opened at $120.89 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $161.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.09. The company has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.06.

In other Sempra Energy news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.16, for a total transaction of $1,276,488.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,010.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael N. Mears bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $131.83 per share, for a total transaction of $263,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,700 shares of company stock worth $864,068 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

