Horizon Investments LLC Purchases 1,227 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,377 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 15.72%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.6814 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 5th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on BNS. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.04 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.50 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.21.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

