Horizon Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $269.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.81.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA opened at $240.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.13. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.49. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $124.05 and a 1 year high of $304.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

