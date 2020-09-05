Horizon Investments LLC Makes New $753,000 Investment in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Steris by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,049,591,000 after acquiring an additional 161,410 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Steris by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,079,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $710,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Steris by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,671,585 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $513,916,000 after purchasing an additional 83,765 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Steris by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,031,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,303,000 after purchasing an additional 80,667 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Steris by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,566,000 after purchasing an additional 157,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Steris in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Steris in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.67.

In other Steris news, Director Richard C. Breeden sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.67, for a total value of $3,816,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,836,738.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.31, for a total transaction of $837,040.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,067.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STE opened at $157.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.29. Steris PLC has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.64 and its 200 day moving average is $152.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Steris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Steris’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

