Horizon Investments LLC Makes New $738,000 Investment in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,154 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 36,646,547 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $629,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,636,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,955,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $463,358,000 after buying an additional 3,065,858 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 9,368,715 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $160,953,000 after buying an additional 486,112 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,133,833 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $157,010,000 after buying an additional 3,585,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,994,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,613,000 after buying an additional 1,391,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COG stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.35. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.21.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $332.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.59 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.69%.

COG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.76.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

