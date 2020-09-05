Horizon Investments LLC Makes New $729,000 Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 2.2% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 171.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,067,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,142,000 after purchasing an additional 673,707 shares in the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the second quarter valued at about $465,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA opened at $151.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.97 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.33.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

