Horizon Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,982 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in J M Smucker by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,937,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,030,000 after acquiring an additional 237,548 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of J M Smucker by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,160 shares of company stock worth $1,954,724. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $117.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.23. J M Smucker Co has a 52 week low of $91.88 and a 52 week high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.71.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.45.

About J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

