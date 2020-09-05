Horizon Investments LLC Invests $956,000 in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,436 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 26.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Swedbank grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 691,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,538,000 after buying an additional 178,400 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 368,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,707,000 after buying an additional 54,374 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $12,241,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 87.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

Shares of SIVB opened at $259.73 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $127.39 and a 52 week high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.85 and a 200-day moving average of $204.96.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $881.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.21 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.05, for a total transaction of $176,116.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total value of $2,605,237.01. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,491 shares of company stock valued at $5,693,208. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

