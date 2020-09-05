Horizon Investments LLC Invests $614,000 in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in KLA by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of KLA by 70.8% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 63,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,322,000 after acquiring an additional 26,259 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 39.2% during the second quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 39,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of KLA by 79.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after acquiring an additional 22,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $167.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $214.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.94.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $26,460.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $136,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,074 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.95, for a total value of $617,720.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,411.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock worth $11,365,008. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $193.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Corporation has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $218.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 20.96%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 14th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.