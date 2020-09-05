Horizon Investments LLC Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,676 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 386.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management lifted its stake in Exelon by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 800 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $37.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.32. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $50.54. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $258,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

