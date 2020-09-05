Horizon Investments LLC Has $587,000 Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.7% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 6.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 18.6% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Eaton from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.39.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,586.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $102.58 on Friday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52 week low of $56.42 and a 52 week high of $106.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.05 and a 200 day moving average of $87.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

