Horizon Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 58,454 Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 58,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $3,638,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $292,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at $1,744,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $22,336,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $6,887,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BKR opened at $14.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.47. Baker Hughes Company has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 46.03% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes Company will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli acquired 71,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $1,006,403.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 287,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,795.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BKR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

