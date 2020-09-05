Horizon Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 21,506 CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,408,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,520,000 after purchasing an additional 389,630 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in CBRE Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,806,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,809,000 after purchasing an additional 65,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,296,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,349,000 after acquiring an additional 111,636 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 14.7% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,672,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,498,000 after acquiring an additional 469,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,152,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,862,000 after acquiring an additional 762,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,027,609.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,861,755.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,202 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,735. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. CBRE Group Inc has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.63.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). CBRE Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cfra downgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on CBRE Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.