Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Booking by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $1,917.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,107.29 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,774.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,604.92.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $23.59 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,787.26.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

