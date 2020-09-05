Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 1,807 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 394.3% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,559. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,485 shares of company stock valued at $68,157,591. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $216.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $78.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $224.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.01 and its 200 day moving average is $186.60.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on EL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Estee Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $196.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Estee Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.52.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

