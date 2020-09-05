Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 1,607 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.0% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1.5% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

In related news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.17, for a total transaction of $1,664,527.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,334.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 10,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,936,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,726,372. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $211.34 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $219.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.30 and a 200-day moving average of $157.89. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $1.31. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.58%.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Deere & Company from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $189.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $181.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.82.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.