Head-To-Head Survey: Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) & Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) and Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Unico American has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerisafe has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Unico American and Amerisafe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unico American -11.44% -6.59% -2.80% Amerisafe 25.63% 20.07% 5.88%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Unico American shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Amerisafe shares are held by institutional investors. 49.1% of Unico American shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Amerisafe shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Unico American and Amerisafe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unico American $31.37 million 0.85 -$3.12 million N/A N/A Amerisafe $370.37 million 3.43 $92.69 million $4.60 14.27

Amerisafe has higher revenue and earnings than Unico American.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Unico American and Amerisafe, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unico American 0 0 0 0 N/A Amerisafe 0 1 3 0 2.75

Amerisafe has a consensus price target of $77.67, suggesting a potential upside of 18.29%. Given Amerisafe’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Amerisafe is more favorable than Unico American.

Summary

Amerisafe beats Unico American on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Unico American Company Profile

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage. It also provides commercial liability coverage that insures against third party liability from accidents occurring on the insured's premises or arising out of its operation; and writes policies to insure commercial property and commercial liability risks on a mono-line basis. In addition, the company offers group dental and vision insurance policies, as well as health and life insurance for individuals and groups. Unico American Corporation markets its insurance products primarily through a network of independent brokers and agents. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

Amerisafe Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in DeRidder, Louisiana.

