Head to Head Survey: Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) and Hall of Fame Village (NYSE:HOFV)

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) and Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Six Flags Entertainment has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hall of Fame Village has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

80.7% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.1% of Hall of Fame Village shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Six Flags Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Hall of Fame Village shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Hall of Fame Village’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Six Flags Entertainment $1.49 billion 1.26 $179.07 million $2.24 9.89 Hall of Fame Village N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A

Six Flags Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Village.

Profitability

This table compares Six Flags Entertainment and Hall of Fame Village’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Six Flags Entertainment -5.26% -23.63% -1.45% Hall of Fame Village N/A -34.04% -1.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Six Flags Entertainment and Hall of Fame Village, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Six Flags Entertainment 1 7 6 0 2.36 Hall of Fame Village 0 0 0 0 N/A

Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus price target of $23.46, indicating a potential upside of 5.87%. Given Six Flags Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Six Flags Entertainment is more favorable than Hall of Fame Village.

Summary

Six Flags Entertainment beats Hall of Fame Village on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada. The company was formerly known as Six Flags, Inc. and changed its name to Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in April 2010. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation was founded in 1961 and is based in Grand Prairie, Texas.

About Hall of Fame Village

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

