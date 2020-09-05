Head-To-Head Survey: Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (NASDAQ:NTTYY)

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Otelco and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otelco 11.96% 37.72% 6.09% Nippon Telegraph & Telephone N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Otelco and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otelco $62.77 million 0.63 $7.80 million N/A N/A Nippon Telegraph & Telephone $109.47 billion 0.77 $7.87 billion $2.13 10.48

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has higher revenue and earnings than Otelco.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Otelco and Nippon Telegraph & Telephone, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otelco 0 0 0 0 N/A Nippon Telegraph & Telephone 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Otelco has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nippon Telegraph & Telephone has a beta of 0.09, meaning that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.0% of Otelco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Nippon Telegraph & Telephone shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Otelco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Otelco beats Nippon Telegraph & Telephone on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otelco

Otelco Inc. provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services. It also provides network access services comprising the origination, transportation, and termination of calls of long distance, wireless, and other interexchange carriers; digital high-speed data lines and ancillary services, such as Web hosting and computer virus protection; and basic, digital, high-definition, digital video recording, video on demand, and pay per view cable television services. In addition, it offers Internet protocol television; wireless security systems and system monitoring services; and private/hybrid cloud hosting services, as well as consulting and professional IT engineering services for mission-critical software applications for small and mid-sized companies. Further, the company rents fiber to transport data and other telecommunications services. It primarily serves business and residential customers residing in and adjacent to the exchanges in Alabama, Maine, Massachusetts, Missouri, Vermont, and West Virginia; and business customers in Maine and New Hampshire. As of March 6, 2019, it operated approximately 99,000 voice and data access lines. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Oneonta, Alabama.

About Nippon Telegraph & Telephone

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile voice related services, IP/packet communications services, telecommunications equipment, system integration, and other services in Japan and internationally. It operates through five segments: Regional Communications Business, Long Distance and International Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Data Communications Business, and Other Business. The company offers inter-prefectural communications services, services related to the international communications and solutions business, and related services; mobile phone and related services; and network system and system integration services. It also provides IT system building and maintenance support for corporations; professional security, ICT, data center-related, teleconference, Web conference, video conference, Internet connection, video distribution, and smart life area services; and consulting, and system design and development services. In addition, the company engages in the acquisition, development, leasing, and management of real estate properties; lease and installment sales of telecommunications-related devices; billing and collection of charges for communications and other services; and design, management, and maintenance of buildings, equipment, and electric power facilities. Further, it is involved in the development, production, operation, and maintenance of information communications systems and software; and technology transfer and consulting activities, as well as provision of credit card transaction settlement services. Additionally, the company operates office, retail, and residential properties under the Wellith brand; hotels and resorts; and shared-office properties that include daycare facilities and office spaces. As of March 31, 2018, it had 19,869 thousand fixed line subscriptions. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

