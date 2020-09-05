Head to Head Review: Response Genetics (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) and ImmuCell (OTCMKTS:ICCC)

Response Genetics (OTCMKTS:RGDXQ) and ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.3% of ImmuCell shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Response Genetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of ImmuCell shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Response Genetics has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmuCell has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Response Genetics and ImmuCell’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Response Genetics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ImmuCell $13.72 million 2.80 -$1.30 million ($0.19) -28.00

Response Genetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ImmuCell.

Profitability

This table compares Response Genetics and ImmuCell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Response Genetics N/A N/A N/A ImmuCell -11.75% -5.89% -4.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Response Genetics and ImmuCell, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Response Genetics 0 0 0 0 N/A ImmuCell 0 0 1 0 3.00

ImmuCell has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Given ImmuCell’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ImmuCell is more favorable than Response Genetics.

Summary

ImmuCell beats Response Genetics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Response Genetics Company Profile

Response Genetics, Inc., a life sciences company, researches, develops, markets, and sells pharmacogenomic tests for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers tests for measuring predictive factors for therapy response in tumor tissue samples. It provides testing services for non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, gastric and gastroesophageal cancer, melanoma and thyroid cancer, breast cancer, and glioma through its ResponseDX: Lung, ResponseDX: Colon, ResponseDX: Gastric, ResponseDX: Melanoma, ResponseDX: Thyroid, ResponseDX: Breast, ResponseDX: Glioma, and ResponseDX: Tissue of Origin test suites. The company also develops tests for other tumor types; and provides technical component and professional component testing services. It serves community based oncologists, pathologists, physician offices, hospitals, and pharmaceutical companies through its sales force. The company was formerly known as Bio Type, Inc. and changed its name to Response Genetics, Inc. in August 2000. Response Genetics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E. coli, coronavirus, and rotavirus. It also provides California Mastitis Test that is used to detect somatic cell counts in milk, as well as to determine, which quarter of the udder is mastitic. In addition, the company is involved in developing Re-Tain, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and offers Dual-Force First Defense, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products through animal health distributors. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

