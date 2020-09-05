Head to Head Contrast: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) and Mastermind (NASDAQ:MMND)

Mastermind (OTCMKTS:MMND) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mastermind and Travelzoo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mastermind 0 0 0 0 N/A Travelzoo 0 0 1 0 3.00

Travelzoo has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.06%. Given Travelzoo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than Mastermind.

Volatility and Risk

Mastermind has a beta of -0.07, meaning that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelzoo has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mastermind and Travelzoo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mastermind $3.95 million 4.29 -$750,000.00 N/A N/A Travelzoo $111.41 million 0.80 $4.16 million $0.34 23.26

Travelzoo has higher revenue and earnings than Mastermind.

Profitability

This table compares Mastermind and Travelzoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mastermind -30.55% -76.99% -44.85% Travelzoo -16.47% -103.25% -10.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.6% of Travelzoo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Travelzoo beats Mastermind on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mastermind

Mastermind, Inc., an involvement marketing service agency, designs, creates, and develops branding and marketing campaigns primarily for large corporate clients. It creates and manages digital content, social media and sharing campaigns, mobile merchandising, and communications and branding programs, as well as designs Websites. Mastermind, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. Mastermind, Inc. is a subsidiary of Mastermind Marketing, Inc.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

