HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,602 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.1% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HCA traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $137.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,860,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,266. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $58.38 and a 52 week high of $151.97. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.94.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $4.17. The business had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.67% and a negative return on equity of 589.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $142.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.72.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $30,638.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,756.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.73, for a total transaction of $2,005,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,954.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,481 shares of company stock worth $2,070,363. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

