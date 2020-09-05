Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,576 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,057 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,697,996 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $60,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,131 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,563 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,861 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 317,672 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 171,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,684 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 41,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BofA Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. HSBC upped their target price on Halliburton from $9.50 to $13.70 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Halliburton from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shares of HAL stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 12,949,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,561,191. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

