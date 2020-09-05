Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on the oil production company’s stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

GKP opened at GBX 80.10 ($1.05) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.51. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of GBX 47.30 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 247 ($3.23). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 92.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.82.

In related news, insider Garrett Soden bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, for a total transaction of £64,400 ($84,150.01).

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.