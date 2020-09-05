Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 15,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of NYSE GWRE traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.61. 768,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. Guidewire Software Inc has a twelve month low of $71.64 and a twelve month high of $124.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 588.20, a PEG ratio of 58.93 and a beta of 1.21.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $243.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.91 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.08%. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Guidewire Software Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $1,419,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,599.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $151,889.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,468 shares in the company, valued at $475,573.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,392 shares of company stock valued at $6,904,011. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWRE. DA Davidson increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.33.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.