GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) Short Interest Up 20.7% in August

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the July 30th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $809,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 817,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 171,304 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $651,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S during the 1st quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S by 8.0% in the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 549,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 40,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S (NYSE:AVAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GRUPO AVAL ACCI/S

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. The company's deposit products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as other deposits consisting of deposits from correspondent accounts, cashier checks, and collection services.

