GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) Stake Trimmed by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 76.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,479 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,974,908 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.68% of GrubHub worth $43,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in GrubHub by 186.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrubHub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other GrubHub news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $1,188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 99,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total transaction of $7,223,758.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,139,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,744 shares of company stock valued at $15,206,693. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GRUB opened at $68.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.37 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.47. GrubHub Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.18.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.16 million. GrubHub had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRUB shares. Barclays cut GrubHub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on GrubHub from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on GrubHub from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on GrubHub from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.26.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

