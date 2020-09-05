Groot Steven J. De Sells 2,000 Shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) Stock

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $56,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,942 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,149.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EVOP stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. EVO Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVOP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 27.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 17.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 82.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 484.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 28.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. 52.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

