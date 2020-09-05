GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd – (NYSE:GHG) will announce $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for GreenTree Hospitality Group’s earnings. GreenTree Hospitality Group reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenTree Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.78 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GreenTree Hospitality Group.

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter. GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 20.44%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from $16.80 to $17.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth $125,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth $115,000. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GHG stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.25. 39,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,582. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $15.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.51.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, leases, franchises, and manages hotels in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the various brands, including GreenTree Eastern, as well as Gme, Gya, and VX; GreenTree Inns and GreenTree Alliance; and Vatica and Shell.

