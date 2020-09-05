GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock Price Down 5.9%

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)’s share price was down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.16. Approximately 2,581,154 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,857,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GoPro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.94 and its 200 day moving average is $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.03 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 10.24% and a negative return on equity of 38.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoPro Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GoPro by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,894,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,923,000 after buying an additional 4,973,044 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro during the first quarter valued at $2,311,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoPro by 682.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 613,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 535,011 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in GoPro by 579.9% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 488,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 417,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in GoPro by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 401,711 shares during the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoPro Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

