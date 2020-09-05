Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap restated a corporate rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

GHH opened at GBX 1,017.50 ($13.30) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,028.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,051.15. Gooch & Housego has a twelve month low of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,489.20 ($19.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $254.79 million and a P/E ratio of 54.70.

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

