Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO Buys $59,129.55 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 4,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.05 per share, with a total value of $59,129.55. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,636,326.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, David Golub purchased 82,204 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $1,043,990.80.

On Tuesday, August 18th, David Golub purchased 54,703 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.57 per share, with a total value of $687,616.71.

On Friday, August 14th, David Golub purchased 45,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $560,250.00.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.66. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 52-week low of $9.08 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 382,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 93,802 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 664,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 80,315 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,815 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 30,727 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 333,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

