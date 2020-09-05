Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) CFO Eric R. Ludwig Sells 229,981 Shares

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 229,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $1,752,455.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16. Glu Mobile Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.98 and a twelve month high of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.13). Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GLUU. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glu Mobile in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Glu Mobile by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

