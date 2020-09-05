Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 46.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,476 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 238,248 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.28% of Globus Medical worth $13,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.26. The company had a trading volume of 453,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average is $48.60. Globus Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.77 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.58%. As a group, analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 9,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $462,876.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,876. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas bought 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $33,136.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,029.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.