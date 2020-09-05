Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Acquires $3,810,688.83 in Stock

Global Indemnity Ltd (NASDAQ:GBLI) Director Saul A. Fox bought 163,059 shares of Global Indemnity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.37 per share, for a total transaction of $3,810,688.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $384.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.07 and its 200 day moving average is $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Global Indemnity Ltd has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $34.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBLI. Richmond Hill Investments LLC lifted its position in Global Indemnity by 71.2% during the first quarter. Richmond Hill Investments LLC now owns 2,397,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,129,000 after purchasing an additional 997,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 15.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 25.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 55.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Global Indemnity from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Global Indemnity Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Lines segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products, as well as products for vacant, and under construction and renovation dwellings.

