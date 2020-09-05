Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its stake in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in FMC were worth $6,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,936,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 715,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,306,000 after purchasing an additional 391,223 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,079,000 after purchasing an additional 361,273 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of FMC by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 559,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,718,000 after purchasing an additional 164,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of FMC by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 686,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,118,000 after buying an additional 161,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.35.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.48. The company had a trading volume of 721,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,838. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.13 and its 200 day moving average is $95.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.16. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.60.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FMC Corp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

