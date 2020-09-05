Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,092 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 11,448,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,797,739. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.17. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.48% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 2,854 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.91 per share, with a total value of $99,633.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,587.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $2,159,208.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.