Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 900 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.14% of NewMarket worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in NewMarket by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 546,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,229,000 after acquiring an additional 45,980 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 15.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 325,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,769,000 after buying an additional 43,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,506 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $74,064,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 7.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 179,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,569,000 after buying an additional 12,677 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,432,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

NYSE NEU traded up $4.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $376.26. 64,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,202. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NewMarket Co. has a 12-month low of $304.65 and a 12-month high of $505.16.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.13 by ($5.08). The firm had revenue of $410.86 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 34.91%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

