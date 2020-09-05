Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 7,664 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,664 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Corning by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,295,000 after purchasing an additional 19,190,516 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Corning by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,587 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Corning by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,872,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,074 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Corning by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,762,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $123,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 148.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,126,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,063 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Corning from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.90.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,445,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,879,901. The company has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 320.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $33.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.89%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other Corning news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 28,840 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $888,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,134.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 94,928 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.07, for a total transaction of $2,949,412.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 186,762 shares of company stock worth $5,812,645. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

