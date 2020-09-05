Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 56,571 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 56,571 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 1.12% of AAR worth $8,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AAR by 13,915.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in AAR by 122.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in AAR by 24.2% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in AAR by 12.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in AAR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AIR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of AAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

AIR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.23. 184,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,935. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The stock has a market cap of $709.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.58 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $416.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.87 million. AAR had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 0.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

AAR Profile

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

