Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 25,604 Shares of Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Wright Medical Group NV (NASDAQ:WMGI) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 25,604 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.18% of Wright Medical Group worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wright Medical Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 124.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Wright Medical Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Wright Medical Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Wright Medical Group during the first quarter worth about $349,000.

In related news, insider Tim Lanier sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $67,567.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin D. Cordell sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total transaction of $143,904.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,216 shares of company stock worth $453,090 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMGI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Wright Medical Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wright Medical Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wright Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

Shares of WMGI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.45. 1,353,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,836. Wright Medical Group NV has a 1-year low of $19.04 and a 1-year high of $30.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Wright Medical Group (NASDAQ:WMGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical device company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Wright Medical Group had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $129.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wright Medical Group NV will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells upper and lower extremities, and biologics products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Canada, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth.

